‘At the bottom there is room’, apparently, will house a new celebrity in Las Nuevas Lomas. PattyJoel’s lover, got a job at the Group 7 and managed to obtain—in a short time—millions of followers and many invitations to different programs. The life of the character Melissa Paredes changed in the series America TVbecause after the death of Moraima with whom he sold menus, he joined the group of Franklin.

Franklin, seeing that ‘Patty‘He was out of work, he did not miss the opportunity to approach her again to win her over and take her away from Joel; However, as time went by, she learned very quickly about the business and is now the leader of the business. Group 7, because he left out Franklin. Keep reading this note to find out what happened to the singer of the cumbia group in ‘There is room at the bottom.’

Did Joel help Franklin in ‘There’s Room at the Bottom’?

Franklin went to find Joel for help, as he said, “he has created a monster.” At first, ‘Fish Face’ did not understand, but the Group 7 singer told him that now fame has made ‘Patty’ grow too quickly and that it has taken away his prominence in the group. In that sense, he stressed to her that she only dances and does not sing. ‘Charo”s son did not help him, rather he pissed off her enemy by telling her that he caused it just by looking for her, separating them from her and trying to conquer her.

The musician finally warns Joel to be careful now that ‘Patty’ has fame, since she could cheat on him at any moment. However, Joel told him that ‘Patty’, with fame or without fame, is still going to continue by his side because that is not the most important thing in their relationship.