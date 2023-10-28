Pattie Boyd (Taunton, United Kingdom, 79 years old) comes out of the elevator in an elegant dress with a small bag under her arm. Today, she does not accompany a star because she is the star. The model and photographer is one of the attractions of the BeatleFeast, the event held in Seville from this Thursday until tomorrow that talks about the human and the divine in the life and work of The Beatles. She is an authoritative voice: she was George Harrison’s partner and lived through the end of the band from within. She was also the wife of Eric Clapton.

Ask. Something that has not been revealed much about his life is that he spent part of his childhood in Kenya.

Answer. I don’t remember much from my years in Kenya. I was about four years old when I got there and I stayed until I was 10 years old. What I remember most are the animals. There were everywhere. I got used to dealing with snakes! The UK was a shock for me. It was very different from Africa. It was very sophisticated. I remember that what caught my attention in the United Kingdom were the lights. There were lights everywhere. In Kenya there was none. Everything went out when the sun went down. We depended on the sun for everything. In our house in Kenya there were few lights.

Q. She was 17 years old when she became a model. What led you to dedicate yourself to it?

R. I didn’t have it in mind. When my parents separated and I moved to London with my mother, I started working as a beautician in a beauty salon. A very sweet client told me that I would have to try being a model. At first I said no, but she insisted: ‘I think it might be good for you. Come to my office next week.’ She did a photo shoot for me for a teen magazine. She was very kind and she also provided me with an agent. I had never imagined having an agent, but when I was 17 I had one and, what’s more, in London. With an agent I soon had my portfolio ready to make myself known in London.

Q. How do you remember London in the early sixties?

R. It was a place where it seemed like anything could happen. The young people seemed excited to be something. The children spoke with different accents than their parents. The girls dressed very differently from their mothers. There was a rebellion, but it was a silent rebellion. It was a rebellion of aesthetics, fashion, and culture. More artists came to the city every day: musicians, photographers, painters, dressmakers, film directors…

Q. At the age of 20, he met The Beatles in 1964 and, especially, George Harrison, who became his partner.

R. It happened in a very simple and funny way. He had done a TV spot with Richard Lester, who was going to work on a Beatles movie, but I didn’t know that. Richard invited me to do a casting and I went. When I showed up, I found out that the casting It was for a movie and not another advertisement. I said, ‘Sorry, I don’t know how to act. I thought it was just an advertisement.’ He convinced me to do it anyway and, just then, I found out at that moment that it was for a Beatles movie. I said, ‘Really?’ From that moment on, terror filled me. The worst thing was that I had to be dressed as a schoolgirl and I had already finished school. I hated it and even more so if I had to meet such famous people. But, of course, the movie was A Hard Day’s Night.

George Harrison secretly married the model Patti Boyd on January 21, 1966. The couple said I do at the Epsom registry office, and there was no fanfare or anything resembling conventional in the ‘look’ chosen by the bride, who bought a pink and red dress by Mary Quant that she combined with red shoes and a fur coat. cord press

Q. In her memoirs she says that she had a boyfriend when George Harrison appeared in her life. That poor boy was presented with an unbeatable rival.

R. That’s how it went. It was not a very consolidated relationship either. We had been dating for a few weeks. When I told him I would act in The Beatles movie, I think he thought it might happen. The day I told him that we were leaving him and that he had fallen in love with George Harrison, he replied: ‘Unbelievable! I would have bet everything that you were going to fall in love with Paul McCartney” (Laughs). It was a hilarious response.

Q. The incredible thing is also to see that Lennon is third in contention. I don’t know how he would have taken it…

R. True (Laughs). Well, Lennon was very funny, but he always had the feeling that he was judging you. He was very observant.

Q. What was the best thing for you about belonging to the world of The Beatles?

R. From the first moment, I felt very lucky. It was part of the lives of some very funny, very intelligent, very extraordinary people for the times. I was really a big fan of all of them. A huge fan.

Q. Any memory that stands out from the rest?

R. Many. I like to remember those nights we met at the club. We were going to dance, chat and drink scotch and Coca Cola. They always drank the same thing. They didn’t change drinks! We were like a big family. I remember those days as if they had happened with my family.

Q. I interviewed Ringo and he defined The Beatles as “friends above everything else.”

R. Some friends who made a family.

Q. And what was the worst?

R. See how they started fighting. Big fights. George came home very angry and disappointed with the rest. He lived those fights as if they were a divorce. They were very difficult years for George and he did not show his anger as much as he did to John and Paul.

Q. In the documentary Get Backyou see that anger.

R. I haven’t seen that documentary yet.

Q. You leave briefly.

R. A director in London told me that, but I don’t know if I want to see it. The end of The Beatles was already difficult for me.

Q. Did it affect your relationship with Harrison?

R. They were difficult days. George was not well with the group or with life and over time I did not want to believe that he could be wrong with me. For a long time, I resisted thinking about the possibility of not living with him.

Q. Eric Clapton appeared in his life.

R. Before that, George and I left him and I went to live in the United States with my sister for a few months. Eric found me and said, ‘Don’t make me not see you.’ I listened to him and ended up marrying him.

Eric Clapton and his wife Pattie Boyd, in London, in 1983. gettyimages

Q. Clapton was very persistent until he got it, as he says in his memoirs.

R. It was a very intense love. Too much. A love that was almost an obsession. Very difficult to handle. I also think that maybe she was no longer ready to live with George and that difficulty helped Eric get my love.

Q. Clapton composed it Layla. What do you think when you hear the song?

R. I love it. I know all the lyrics, the chords, I recognize that song from afar. And I recognize the importance it had.

Q. Do you miss those years of Rock And Roll?

R. No. I have the memories and that’s enough. I was part of The Beatles’ life, I was with George. I also had very good years with Eric in our house on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. It was a very beautiful environment. I see all of that as something important. But I’m happy now. I’m a very busy person. I appreciate and enjoy life.

