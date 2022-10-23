Let’s be wary of her official biography: Patti Smith (Chicago, 75 years old) is not a musician or a singer, or so she says. “I find it quite embarrassing to be called those things, because I don’t think I deserve those titles. Actually, I’ve never had a particular aptitude for music. At school there were dozens of girls who sang better than me, especially the black ones, and I never learned to play an instrument. I don’t even know all the chords”, he said earlier this week in Paris, where he has just inaugurated a large visual and sound installation at the Center Pompidou, which can be visited until January 23, 2023. “I ended up making music because the The energy of the seventies was so overwhelming that reciting poetry on stage was not enough. My poems merged with him Rock And Roll, but at the origin of everything were my verses. My albums have only been an extension of my poetry”. Without going any further, the phrase that opened her celebrated debut album, horses (1975), which forever changed rock history—”Jesus died for someone else’s sins, but not mine”—borrowed it from a poem he wrote in his late teens. “I never think of sounds, like the great musicians, but of words and images”.

For years now, he has turned into a trademark a versatility that, in his beginnings, his ex-partner Robert Mapplethorpe used to make him ugly — “the artist of my life”, as he described him in his excellent memoirs we were kids—, worried that this creative dispersion would end up taking its toll. It’s been a decade since his last purely musical album, banga (although he claims to have another in the bedroom), and in recent times he has privileged his activities as a poet, painter, photographer, cartoonist and climate activist, at the head of the foundation that he co-directs with his daughter, Jesse Paris. A name designed as a tribute to a city where he feels at home, where he fills venues such as the Olympia or the Grand Rex no matter how many times he performs in them, where a few months ago the doors of the Pantheon itself were opened to celebrate 50 years of IFJ music radio. And where she celebrated, as in few other places, her return to music in the nineties, after the decade and a half that she spent away from the stage to raise the two children she had with Fred Smith, of the group MC5.

Smith has allied himself with the Soundwalk Collective, an experimental group that combines sound with “ethnography, psychogeography and the observation of nature”

Evidence, his project commissioned by the Center Pompidou, is an immersive exhibition, a sound and visual installation in which the visitor, armed with headphones equipped with a geolocation device, can follow in the footsteps of Arthur Rimbaud, Antonin Artaud and René Daumal in his travels through recondite landscapes. Smith allied himself with Soundwalk Collective, an experimental New York group that combines sound with “ethnography, psychogeography and the observation of nature”, according to its leader, the French musician and sound artist Stephan Crasneanscki, co-author of this installation. The collective, which in the past collaborated with the filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard or the photographer Nan Goldin, has already signed three experimental albums with Smith between 2019 and 2021 that are inspired by the same poets who are now the protagonists of this exhibition. The idea is simple and powerful: each landscape contains a memory and, with some attention and a sense of poetry, it is not difficult to resurrect it.

A room of ‘Evidence’, the Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective exhibition at the Pompidou Center in Paris. Bertrand Prevost

Crasneanscki traveled to the Sierra Tarahumara, in northern Mexico, where Artaud managed to overcome his addiction to heroin thanks to an initiatory experience with peyote. He then went to the mountains of Abyssinia, in Ethiopia: there Rimbaud crossed the desert on horseback for 20 days and then worked as a coffee merchant, shortly after abandoning poetry after the explosive publication of A season in hell. Finally, he climbed to the heights of the Himalayas, in India, where Daumal became acquainted with Hindu mysticism and with an asceticism that he did not abandon until his death. From each of these places, Crasneanscki took objects, recordings and documents. Also boulders, leaf litter and sandbags. Patti Smith was inspired by those quirky souvenirs to write poetic compositions for this exhibition, as if she were a shaman “channeling those talismans”, according to her own expression.

“I would have liked to travel with Stephan, but I am almost 76 years old and I cannot climb mountains. I can barely walk up the stairs in my house,” smiles Smith. Although, like those romantic painters who painted landscapes using their imaginations, she does not need to travel anywhere to capture it in her poems, which appear mixed with videos, sound pieces and works produced by the artist for the occasion, as well as paintings, drawings and photographs from the personal collection of Patti Smith and others on loan from MoMA in New York or Pompidou himself. “Those three poets have been very important men in my life, I have read them for six decades,” she says. “At 16 years old, Rimbaud’s work allowed me to transcend the world where he lived, southern New Jersey, a rural environment with very little culture. I was looking for a higher place and I found it in his poetry. He allowed me to mentally travel to a time when he had no money and no chance.”

“Sticking to identity and borders will be our downfall. We will not survive as a species without a little more humanism and love”, says the singer and artist

Its managers define Evidence as “an ode to a world without borders”. It is not an openly political project, but it does contain a critical reading with certain current drifts. “When you create art, you never do it with militant parameters, but we did want to warn that it is dangerous that we disconnect from others. Nationalism is the worst thing that can happen to the world. Sticking to identity and borders will be our downfall,” says Smith. “Tearing down what separates us and continuing to share our cultures, works of art, beliefs and prayers is what keeps humanity expanding through time. These three poets, who decided to move away from their homes at a time when it was very dangerous to do so, inspire us to continue doing so. We will not survive as a species without a little more humanism, love and shared action”.

In 2004, months after the military invasion of Iraq, Smith released the album trampin’which contained the song Radio Baghdad, where she got into the skin of the women of the country trying to save their children while the bombs fell. “It was another kind of mental trip. As a mother, she perfectly understood that instinct. I didn’t need to travel to Baghdad to experience that empathy,” says the artist, who today continues to think “every day and every hour” about the women of Ukraine or those who fight against the regime in Iran. “It is as if they were my daughters. They are willing to die just to be able to feel something as simple and as beautiful as letting their hair down and feeling the wind in their hair. It breaks my heart what is still being done around the world in the name of religion and national fervor. Why is it so hard to understand that, in reality, we are one people?

