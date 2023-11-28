“Since 1995, when we welcomed patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, our center has posed the problem of creating channels to simplify and give preferential treatment to this type of patient. With the pandemic, the EcoSM project officially began, to study in depth how the remote visit could differ from that in person. For this reason, we carried out a pilot study, aimed at patients with low or no disability, realizing that televisits did not meet with consensus, for various reasons, including technological limitations. The situation improved, however, in the presence of the caregiver. For this reason, a common platform would be necessary that would allow us to coordinate, at regional and national level, and manage televisits, both from a technological and medical-juridical point of view”. This was stated by Francesco Patti, head of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of the Aou Policlinico G. Rodolico San Marco in Catania, on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the survey “State of the art and prospects for telemedicine in the management of patients with Multiple Sclerosis” promoted by the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) and the biotechnology company Biogen, in collaboration with ILHM-Unict (Advanced study center in innovation, leadership and health management) and with the contribution of prof. Ssa Valeria Tozzi of Cergas of Sda Bocconi.