David Metcalf’s final act was to send a message: that years as a Navy SEAL had left his brain so damaged he could barely recognize himself.

He took his life in his garage in North Carolina in 2019, after nearly 20 years in the Navy. He placed a stack of books on brain injuries beside him and taped a note to the door that read, in part, “Memory lapses, impaired recognition, mood swings, headaches, impulsivity, fatigue, anxiety and paranoia are not who I was, but they have become who I am. Each one is getting worse.”

He then shot himself in the heart, preserving his brain for analysis at a state-of-the-art US Department of Defense laboratory in Maryland. He was 42.

The lab found an unusual pattern of damage seen only in people repeatedly exposed to blast waves. The vast majority of Navy SEALs’ blast exposure comes from the firing of their own weapons, not enemy action. The pattern of damage suggested that years of training were leaving some barely able to function.

But Lt. Metcalf’s message never reached the Navy. No one at the lab informed SEAL leaders about the findings, and the leaders never asked.

It was not the first nor the last time. At least a dozen Navy SEALs have taken their own lives in the past 10 years, either while in the military or shortly after leaving. An effort by grieving families delivered eight of their brains to the lab, a New York Times investigation found. Investigators discovered blast damage in all of them.

The pattern has implications for how SEALs train and fight. But privacy guidelines at the lab and poor communication in the military bureaucracy kept the test results hidden. Five years after Lt. Metcalf’s death, Navy leaders still didn’t know.

Until The Times informed the Navy about the lab’s findings regarding the SEALs who died by suicide, the Navy had not been informed, the service confirmed in a statement.

Lack of communication has led Navy leaders to overlook a major threat to their elite special operators. When the commander of SEAL Team 1 committed suicide in 2022, SEAL leaders ceased nearly all operations for a day so the force could learn about suicide prevention. It was later discovered that his brain had extensive blast damage, but because this was not reported to leaders, they never discussed the threat of blast exposure with the force.

Evidence suggests that the damage may be equally widespread in SEALs who are still alive. A Harvard University study published this spring scanned the brains of 30 career Special Operators and found an association between blast exposure and altered brain structure. The more blast exposure the men had experienced, the more problems they reported with their health and quality of life.

That study was funded by Special Operations Command, which has been at the forefront of the U.S. military’s efforts to understand the problem.

Jennifer Collins’ husband, retired Petty Officer David Collins, was a SEAL for 20 years and committed suicide in 2014, just over a year after leaving the Navy. He was 45.

“I told the police — I was blunt — that I wanted his brain donated for research,” Collins recalled. Her quick decision meant that her husband’s brain was soon on its way to the U.S. Department of Defense’s brain tissue repository in Bethesda, Maryland.

Over the next few years, Collins told anyone who would listen about her husband’s case — SEAL leaders, veterans groups, wives. And when a career SEAL committed suicide, a call from Collins often followed.

Collins’ influence spread until brain donation became common among Special Operations troops.

Lt. Metcalf’s wife, Jamie Metcalf, saw how widespread the brain damage problems were when she read the letter her husband had left for two of his SEAL friends.

“One of them was crying on my lap and saying, ‘That’s me, that’s me,’” she said. “And the other one told me that a lot of them have problems, but they don’t know what to do.”