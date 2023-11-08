Moldova has set a course to renounce its sovereignty and risks becoming a new victim of the policies of Western countries. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev announced this on Wednesday, November 8.

“The leadership of Moldova, under pressure from the West and contrary to the opinion of its people, has set a course for joining the EU (European Union), Romanization, renouncing sovereignty and national identity,” he said at a meeting in Moscow with colleagues from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to Patrushev, Moldova risks becoming a victim of the colonial policy of the West, which is carried out with disdain for the norms of international law and the laws of the country.

On October 15, Member of the European Parliament (EP) Alin Mituta said that the process of Moldova’s accession to the European Union will be difficult, the country will not be able to become part of the union without Ukraine. According to him, accelerating the process of admission to the EU is impossible, since the relevant decision is made with the consent of all 27 states.

Prior to this, on October 5, the EP supported the start of negotiations on Moldova’s accession to the EU. The European Parliament believes that Moldova’s membership in the European Union will represent a geostrategic investment in a united and strong Europe.

On September 20, an official representative of the EU Council told Izvestia that the decision on expanding the European Union by including Moldova was planned to be made in mid-December. The European Commission’s conclusions on this matter must be approved at the meeting of the EU General Affairs Council, which is scheduled for the 12th.

The Moldovan authorities submitted an official application to join the European Union in March 2022, and a few months later, on June 23, along with Ukraine, the republic received the status of an accession candidate. In addition to them, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, as well as Serbia, Montenegro and Turkey are expected to join the EU.