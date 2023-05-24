Because of the Western course, which is aimed at destroying the foundations and values, the need to build a unified architecture of international security has increased. This was stated by Secretary of the Security Council (SC) of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev during the plenary session of the XI international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

“In the context of the West’s course towards the destruction of fundamental norms and values, the need to develop a unifying agenda aimed at the socio-economic development of all states without exception and the construction of a single and indivisible architecture of international security is growing more than ever,” Patrushev explained.

He noted that the meetings that will be held on the topic of security will be aimed at developing just such approaches that would help build the very “security architecture”. Approaches will be in demand both at the national and international levels.

This meeting was attended by 112 foreign delegations headed by the secretaries of the Security Council.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the international situation today is characterized by increasing instability and is accompanied by attempts by the United States and several Western countries to take advantage of the crises they provoked. Russia is against such a development of events.

According to him, the alternative is to strengthen stability in the world, consistently building a system of unified indivisible security, as well as solving large-scale tasks to ensure economic, technological and social development.

On May 12, the head of the Russian state stated that the use of illegitimate sanctions and the rupture of treaties in the field of strategic stability are damaging the entire international legal system.