NATO instructors train saboteurs to participate in operations against Russia. Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev stated this on April 2 in an interview with “Arguments and facts“in connection with the 75th anniversary of the creation of the North Atlantic Alliance.

“NATO instructors in several countries are training mercenaries and saboteurs for their participation in anti-Russian operations,” he said, without naming the countries.

Patrushev noted that Washington is actively using NATO as a tool in conducting “hybrid wars,” involving the alliance in “actions of undermining and disorganizing the public administration system of countries that do not agree with the policies of the Anglo-Saxons.” At the same time, the alliance does not hesitate to use terrorist organizations in its interests, he emphasized.

“The North Atlantic Alliance is de facto a party to the Ukrainian conflict and is actively involved in organizing neo-Nazi shelling of Russian territories. Within its framework, collective decisions are made on new supplies of weapons with an increase in their technical and long-range capabilities,” said the Secretary of the Security Council.

According to him, NATO is systematically strengthening its military potential along the Russian borders from the Barents to the Black Sea, since it is Russia that Western countries identify as the main source of threats to European security.

On March 20, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexei Chepa, commenting on the participation of Romanian mercenaries in attacks on Russian border territories, said that NATO countries do not hesitate to directly participate in the Ukrainian conflict and commit terrorist acts against the Russian Federation. According to the deputy, the Russian Federation reserves the appropriate right to react and respond to such actions and statements.

The day before, the Romanian combat group Getica said on its social networks that it took part in attacks on the border territories of the Russian Federation. The militants also published a video showing the preparation for the sabotage, its execution and its consequences.

Before this, on February 25, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other intelligence agencies of the United States and Great Britain had been working long before 2022 to establish their “strong points” in Ukraine and train spies for Kyiv. Under the guise of democratic forces and the civilian population, those who performed on the Maidan were primarily those who were trained at bases in Poland and the Baltic states, she noted.

Earlier, on December 19, 2023, the FSB of the Russian Federation announced that the agency is actively identifying Ukrainian saboteurs and agents in Russia. Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov noted the high activity of agents and saboteurs in connection with the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front.

At the end of October, The Washington Post wrote that Ukrainian agents, together with the US Central Intelligence Agency are waging a shadow war against Russia. The publication's interlocutors said that the CIA has spent tens of millions of dollars on training Ukrainian spies and saboteurs since 2015. The US also provided Ukraine with the latest surveillance equipment.