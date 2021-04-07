Moscow has reason to believe that the United States is developing bioweapons in laboratories located on Russia’s borders. This was stated by the Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev in an interview with Kommersant.

“I invite you to pay attention to the fact that more and more biological laboratories under US control are growing by leaps and bounds in the world. And by a strange coincidence – mainly at the Russian and Chinese borders, “Patrushev said in response to a question about the possibility of an artificial origin of the coronavirus.

According to him, such laboratories are called research centers for the fight against dangerous diseases. “We are told that peaceful sanitary and epidemiological stations operate near our borders, but for some reason they are more reminiscent of Fort Detrick in Maryland, where Americans have been working in the field of military biology for decades,” Patrushev shared his suspicions and called on to pay attention to the fact that in the surrounding areas record outbreaks of diseases uncharacteristic for these regions.

Related materials Dangerous neighbors The United States has opened secret laboratories near the borders of Russia. Why terrible viruses can escape from there?

The Secretary of the Security Council noted that Russia, in response, will work with partners and conclude agreements on cooperation in the field of biological safety.

In December 2020, a former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Prozorov said that the US authorities had turned Ukraine into a biological weapons development site, having managed to bypass international legislation in this area. One of the goals of Washington, according to Prozorov, was to obtain free of charge a collection of strains worth about two billion dollars.

In early June of the same year, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, announced that he was suspending military biologists from the United States from working in one of the best scientific laboratories in the republic. The reason was the concern of Moscow and Beijing over outbreaks of diseases, which coincided with the opening of new laboratories.

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a report in March following a trip to Wuhan, China, in order to find out the origin of the coronavirus. The report says the pandemic is most likely not the result of a laboratory leak. It was not possible to establish exactly where and when the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus appeared.