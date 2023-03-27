Security Council Secretary Patrushev: Russia has a unique weapon capable of destroying any enemy

Russia has a unique weapon that can destroy any enemy. Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev spoke about this in interview “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

“Russia is patient and does not intimidate anyone with its military advantage. But it has modern unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States, in the event of a threat to its existence, ”said Patrushev.

According to him, the Americans mistakenly believe that in the event of a direct conflict between Washington and Moscow, after a preventive strike by the United States, Russia will not be able to strike back. The politician called such an opinion short-sighted and dangerous stupidity.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the threats of using a preventive nuclear strike. According to him, the deterrent factor is the ability to protect one’s country with nuclear weapons.