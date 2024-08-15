Patrushev: The US has created the preconditions for Kiev to lose a number of territories

The United States has created all the preconditions for Ukraine to lose some of its territories. In particular, some of the US allies have their eye on them, said Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev in an interview withIzvestia“.

“Currently, the people of Ukraine, which the US has transformed from a state into a military anti-Russian project, are suffering for the sake of American interests,” he emphasized.

According to Patrushev, Washington’s efforts have created all the preconditions for Ukraine to lose its sovereignty and part of its territories.

In an interview, Nikolai Patrushev also stated that the West wants to deprive Russia of access to the Baltic Sea with the help of Sweden and Finland.

He stressed that the North Atlantic Alliance has been increasing its presence in the world’s oceans for a long time, including in the waters adjacent to the shores of Russia.

In addition, the Russian presidential aide called the US government’s statements about its non-involvement in the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Kursk region a lie.