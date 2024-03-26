Much indicates that Ukraine was behind the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall; more detailed information about this will be provided later. This statement was made on Tuesday, March 26, by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev in an interview with the host of the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel “Russia 1” to Pavel Zarubin.

“He points a lot,” he answered when asked about possible involvement in the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

He added that the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation will study and analyze the available data and provide information.

“Both the special services and law enforcement agencies – they have all this, they will say about it in time,” Patrushev added.

Earlier that day, the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, said that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall were expected in Ukraine. According to him, they “wanted to see the attackers there as heroes.”

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked law enforcement officers for detaining the attackers at Crocus City Hall. According to Putin, universal assistance in the event of a terrorist attack shows the maturity of Russian society, as well as the willingness to defend their interests and fight for themselves and their loved ones.

Earlier, on March 23, Putin called the terrorist attack in Crocus an organized murder of civilians. All customers, organizers and perpetrators of this crime will suffer fair and inevitable punishment, he emphasized.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, where the Picnic group was supposed to perform, occurred on March 22. Armed people in camouflage burst into the building and started shooting. The concert hall was set on fire.

According to the latest data, the number of victims has increased to 139 people, the number of victims has reached 182. Dozens of concert visitors have gone missing.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side.

A total of 11 people were detained, including four attackers who were directly involved in the attack. All four are foreign citizens. To date, the court has arrested eight detainees.