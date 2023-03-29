Patrushev: Russia will achieve the declared goals of the NMD, despite the growth of military assistance to Ukraine

Russia will achieve all the stated goals of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was stated by the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, his words are quoted by TASS.

Among these goals, Patrushev named four: the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, as well as ensuring the territorial integrity and security of the population.

“Despite the steadily increasing military assistance to Ukraine from the United States and other Western states, all the declared goals of the special military operation will certainly be achieved,” he said.

Earlier, the Kremlin stated that it is possible to achieve goals in Ukraine only by military means.

The special operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the main task of protecting the inhabitants of Donbass. On September 21, partial mobilization began in Russia – on October 28, its completion was announced.