Patrushev: US is lying about not being involved in the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Kursk region

Russian Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev in an interview “Izvestia” called the US authorities’ statements about their non-involvement in the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Kursk region a lie.

“Statements by the US leadership about non-involvement in Kyiv’s crimes in the Kursk region do not correspond to reality. The States regularly say one thing and do another,” he said.

Patrushev explained that without Washington’s participation and its direct support, Kyiv would not have risked entering Russian territory.

On August 13, the US State Department announced that Washington was not involved in the Ukrainian army’s invasion of the Kursk region or in the preparation of this operation.

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. First, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements. According to the latest official data as of August 12, 12 civilians were killed in the attacks, and another 121 people were injured.