The memory of the courage and heroism of the Soviet soldiers who fought for Leningrad, as well as the tenacity of its inhabitants, is needed to educate the younger generation, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Sunday, January 28.

He emphasized that during the war years, people throughout the USSR showed courage and heroism, and all memorials in memory of this must be carefully maintained.

“Both civilians and military personnel showed particular resilience in Leningrad. And it is necessary that this memory be preserved, because this is an element of education,” Patrushev added.

He also noted that a large number of young people are taking part in the current commemorative events in St. Petersburg.

“And it’s very nice. They will know what happened here, why we are alive now and what values ​​we adhere to,” said the Security Council Secretary.

Patrushev also laid a wreath at the foot of the Motherland monument at the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg.

On January 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the crimes of Hitler’s accomplices have no statute of limitations, and the blockade of Leningrad was unprecedented in cruelty and cynicism. He also added that all crimes committed by the Nazis during the Second World War against citizens of the USSR would be investigated.

In addition, Putin, together with his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko, opened a memorial in memory of the victims of the Nazi genocide during the Great Patriotic War, erected on the territory of the Gatchina district of the Leningrad region on the initiative of the Russian Military Historical and Russian Historical Societies. During the Second World War, prisoner of war camps and donor concentration camps for Soviet children were located on this site.

The siege of Leningrad lasted 872 days from September 8, 1941 and claimed the lives of more than 1 million people. It was possible to break through the Nazi ring around the city on the sixth attempt thanks to Operation Iskra. The only way to deliver food to the besieged city was the Road of Life, laid on the ice of Ladoga. On January 27, 1944, the blockade was lifted.