Traces of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall lead to the Ukrainian special services, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on April 3 in Astana at the annual meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) states.

“They are trying to impose on us that the terrorist act was committed not by the Kyiv regime, but by supporters of radical Islamic ideology, possibly members of the Afghan branch of ISIS (IS, a terrorist group banned in the Russian Federation),” he said.

Speaking about the alleged role of the Islamic State in the terrorist attack, Patrushev called for taking into account that both this and other terrorist organizations were created by the United States.

“However, it is much more important to quickly establish who is the customer and sponsor of this heinous crime. His traces lead to the Ukrainian special services,” the Security Council Secretary emphasized.

Earlier, on March 26, he also emphasized that there was a lot of evidence that Ukraine was behind the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. He emphasized that detailed information about this will be provided later.

On the same day, the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, said that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall were expected in Ukraine. According to him, they “wanted to see the attackers there as heroes.”

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, where the Picnic group was supposed to perform, occurred on March 22. Armed people in camouflage burst into the building and started shooting. The concert hall was set on fire.

On March 30, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Moscow region reported that 144 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. The number of victims increased to 551.

The Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova, said that six children died as a result of the terrorist attack.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had contacts on the Ukrainian side. Ten people were arrested. The investigation into the terrorist attack at Crocus continues.