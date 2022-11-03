Secretary of the Security Council Patrushev announced the prevention of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP by Russian special services

A terrorist attack was prevented at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). This was stated by Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, reports TASS.

According to him, the attack was prevented by the Russian special services.

Patrushev also said that the visit of the delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not lead to an end to attacks on the power plant and condemnation of Ukraine’s actions by the international community.

Earlier, the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov also announced the prevention of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP. According to him, a cache with explosives, planted in February-March, was found on the territory of the power plant. An employee of the ZNPP, recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), was supposed to carry out the undermining.

On November 1, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to attack the power plant and nearby areas. According to him, evacuation points and places where humanitarian aid was distributed were also subjected to shelling.

On October 28, President Vladimir Putin called the statement that Russia itself strikes at the Zaporizhzhya NPP as nonsense.