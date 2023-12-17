Eggs from Turkey supplied without import duty will begin to arrive in Russia in two to three weeks, this will allow the price of the product to be adjusted. This was announced on December 17 by Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev on the sidelines of the United Russia party congress.

“In the near future, already this week, eggs should arrive from Azerbaijan. Literally, I think, in two or three weeks eggs will arrive from Turkey without the corresponding import duty, which will allow us to adjust prices,” the minister told reporters.

Patrushev recalled that eggs are a seasonal product and their price rises in winter. He called the rise in price of eggs a trend that is “not very comfortable.”

“For now, we see a trend that is not very comfortable for us, prices continue to rise little by little, but, nevertheless, the seasonal factor should have an impact, and I really hope that after the New Year prices will begin to decline,” concluded the head of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Earlier, on December 15, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of the Russian Federation opened cases against chicken egg producers who allowed wholesale prices to increase. As the service told Izvestia, signs of violation of the Law “On Protection of Competition” were found in the companies’ actions.

Since the beginning of September 2023, companies have allowed wholesale prices to increase by up to 94% for different categories of eggs.

Before this, on December 14, the Ministry of Agriculture announced that it was working on the issue of rising prices for chicken eggs. The ministry reported that they are transferring manufacturers to long-term contracts and plan to zero duties on imports of the product.

Earlier in the day, during the “Results of the Year,” Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that chicken egg prices have increased due to the fact that demand has increased, but production has not. The head of state added that the situation with chicken egg prices will improve.