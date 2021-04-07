There is reason to believe that biological weapons are being developed in US laboratories around the world. This was announced on April 7 by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev.

Patrushev noted that we are talking about state-controlled laboratories located on the borders of Russia and China.

“They are assured that these are research centers where Americans help local scientists to develop new ways to fight dangerous diseases. True, the authorities of the countries where these objects are located have no real idea of ​​what is happening within their walls, “Patrushev quotes. Kommersant…

Patrushev added that outbreaks of atypical diseases are recorded in the places where the laboratories are located, complements “Gazeta.ru”…

“Of course, we and our Chinese partners have questions. We are told that peaceful sanitary and epidemiological stations operate near our borders, but for some reason they are more reminiscent of Fort Detrick, “said the Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

In 2020, the activities of American laboratories were announced in Ukraine. Then the deputies from the Opposition Platform – For Life party demanded that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) initiate a criminal case over the actions of US laboratories in the country.

Then the head of the SBU was sent a demand to initiate a criminal case on alleged acts of sabotage in the country, which resulted in human casualties due to diseases exotic for the region. Also, the Ukrainian authorities were suspected of hiding the truth about American laboratories in the country.