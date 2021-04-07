Patronato de Paraná qualified for the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup, by beating Lanús tonight by 5 to 3 in definition with shots from the penalty spot after drawing 2 to 2.

Junior Arias scored the two goals of the “Patron”, the first criminal; Lanús, who was twice in advantage, scored through Matías Esquivel and Pedro de la Vega, who later was the only one who wasted his shot in the definition from 12 steps.

In the next instance, Patronato will have a rival for promotion. He will be the winner of the cross between Estudiantes de San Luis (Federal A) and Villa San Carlos (Primera B), which still has no date.

The first half was even and closed. Lanús approached with a header from Pérez and a shot from De la Vega that Ibáñez contained and Patronato responded with a shot from Nievas saved by Morales.

Esquivel broke the parity when they were going to rest and he did it with a great goal: he spliced ​​it with his left foot from outside the area and the ball went into the upper right corner of the Patron’s goal.

When those from Paraná could not find the way to draw, a hand in Burdisso’s area opened the door for them. Arias did not miss from 12 steps and put the 1-1 at 25m from the complement.

But their happiness did not last long: two minutes later Pedro de la Vega again unbalanced in favor of “Garnet”.

Patronato recovered from the blow and went with everything in search of a new equality. He achieved it at 36m with another goal from Arias and managed to sustain it until the penalties that gave him the classification.

Definition with penalty kicks: Sosa, Torres, Franco, Palavecino and Marín scored for the Board of Trustees. Morales, A. Pérez and Orsini scored for Lanús; De la Vega missed his shot.