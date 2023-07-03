Jorge Masmajority owner of Inter Miamirevealed in an interview the economic entity of the contract Leo Messi in MLS, also confirming an extra-field role for Pulce once his career is over.

“Leo’s contract will be between 50 and 60 million dollars a year. In the last year and a half I have had many conversations with Jorge (Messi’s father). David spoke to Leo, only about football issues, because he played. I didn’t want to put anyone under pressure. We spoke in Barcelona, ​​​​​​Miami, Rosario, Doha… I spent the whole World Cup in Qatar, watching Argentina. The Apple contract was very important to close the operation”.

“Messi can turn MLS into one of the top two or three leagues in the world. I think he wants to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football. When he retires, he will have another role in the club. I imagine a life after the football for Messi very similar to that of David (Beckham ed) or that of Michael Jordan“.