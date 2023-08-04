Through the different social networks, different situations have been known that become viral due to their content. On this occasion, a video shocked netizens: it is about an American patrolman who stops a car to proceed to fine it for speeding.

However, when he approached the passenger, he noticed an unusual scene: it was his boss.

(You may be interested in: Video of a violent attempted robbery of a vehicle with a firearm in Guayaquil, Ecuador).

The corresponding authorities of each country are authorized to fine or penalize those drivers who violate traffic regulations. That is why infractions such as crossing a red light, drunk driving or speeding must be imposed, even if the driver is the Georgia County Sheriff.

According to CNN, the police officer, whose name is Henry, arrested Michael Yarbrough (County Sheriff), as his speed laser marked 96 miles per hour (mph) in a permitted zone of 35.”Guess who I just stopped”the patrolman said in the video to an unidentified person.

In the midst of the amazement, as can be seen in the post, Henry gets out of his car to go to his boss, amidst laughter he takes out a form and extends it to the driver, who proceeds to sign a sheet. Yarbrough, doesn’t say a single word, just attends to the process.

(Also: Unusual video on TikTok: he crashes his car in Bogotá and goes for a run (almost falls into a pipe)).

The publication of the American medium UHN, published yesterday, August 3, anda reached more than 290 thousand reproductions and around 4,800 likes.

Some of the interactions from Twitter users were: “From the boss’s face, it seems to me that the policeman will not last long in his post”, “Go until a police chief recognizes authority. Well done, both to the officer and to the boss” and “Let that patrolman forget about a possible promotion, at least while that boss is still his boss”.

On the other hand, according CNN Henry said in a statement: “The Deputy Chief (Yarbrough) informed me immediately after the traffic stop occurred that he was issued a speeding citation. Any questions regarding the citation itself should be directed to the County Police Department.. After reviewing the facts of the incident, I suspended the Deputy Chief for forty hours without pay for the severity of the traffic ticket.”.

VANESSA PEREZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Crisis in New York: migrants sleep on the streets due to lack of accommodation

Who is the judge in the case against Donald Trump for conspiracy in the 2020 elections?

US orders partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger after coup