Patrol | The camp party of the 1,000-strong scout group was interrupted by rain

Patrol|Around 5,500 scouts and people familiar with scouting participate in the district camp of the Scouts in the capital region.

29.7. 22:22

Scouts The camp party was interrupted in Hämeenlinna due to rain on Monday.

“It was decided to stop the party because there was so much rain,” says the regional director of the Capital Region Scouts Mimmu Mannermaa for HS.

In Hämeenlinna, the District Camp of the Capital Region Scouts Kimara is celebrated, which started on July 26 and will continue until August 3.

The Keskiäiset party celebrating the halfway point of the camp had just started when the rain already interrupted the party, says Mannermaa.

“The party has all kinds of programs, such as performers and singing together.”

Because of the rain, the scouts moved back to the camp, under the canopies and in the tents.

The middle-aged party will be replaced by an alternative program according to Mannermaa, because it would take so long to move many thousands of people from one place to another.

About 5,500 scouts and scouts are participating in the camp. Planning was followed in the movement of thousands of people from the party area to the camp.

The transition to the camp was carried out as transitions are usually carried out, says Mannermaa. This means traveling one group at a time in a long hose.

Despite the rain, the transfer went smoothly according to Mannermaa.

“There was no panicky haste, but we moved under the roofs as soon as possible.”

Heavy rain can be seen in the video below, for example at 15:20.