Patrol | Responsibilities drive young people to the brink of exhaustion: “The parents didn’t realize that we do this as a volunteer”

HS asked seven young scouts how they have coped with their responsibilities. Six of them have found them very burdensome.

“For some I got support for laundry. Sometimes the limits of endurance and desire were stretched,” says the former scout.

By Peste, he means patrol duties. These can be, for example, group leadership, camp management, and administrative tasks in the flag corps, scout district, or central organization.

HS interviewed a total of seven young scouts who have experience in patrol duties. Six of them found the patrol burdensome.

The interviewees appear anonymous because they do not want to get into trouble with their flag municipalities. The identities are known to the delivery.

Reasons there are different ways to load. Many people raised the problem of familiarization with washing machines.

It is a practice in Patrol to hold laundry discussions, which map out the thoughts and expectations of the person doing laundry before, during and after the laundry. However, the practice is not followed in the flags of all interviewees.

Many interviewees blamed themselves for being overwhelmed. Help would probably have been available by asking, but the threshold for asking was considered high.

“ “We couldn’t trust the flag council to support the group’s needs.”

For the most demanding age of majority is required for washing. This is, for example, the flag leadership. However, several washes can be done already as a minor, usually from the age of 15.

The former boy scout also got his first badge in the flag at the age of 15. Since then, he has worked in group management positions as well as in the flag council’s board. In addition, he has had short spells related to events.

He had a pair of managers in team management positions. In addition, the group they led included an inner scout, i.e. a scout in need of special support.

The biggest problem was that the flag unit’s events did not seem to take into account the needs of the interior scout at all. The interviewee says that he received peer support from his leadership couple, but there was no support from the flag union.

“The two of us were on the ulapa against the other flags. We couldn’t trust the flag council to support the group’s needs.”

According to the interviewee’s experience, it was impossible to solve the issue. The problem was not addressed, even though the group leaders try to bring it up.

“A person with special needs was seen as a problem. The flag staff seemed to only go on the defensive.”

The interviewee according to him, the workload led to the point that he wanted to stop the patrol altogether. However, he found it difficult to quit at a managerial age.

“After the directorship began, the hobby became a must.”

In the end, the interviewee was able to stop patrolling when he was about to move to another town.

“I had a reason that you couldn’t say no to. Quitting earlier would have been scary, because my reason would have been that I don’t want to and I can’t.”

“ “Perhaps you should have asked for help yourself.”

From Espoo leader of the flag council Anna Syrjänen is of the opinion that it is necessary to support coping in the laundry.

“Especially as a younger manager, things that are now taken for granted felt heavy. Nowadays, the most burdensome thing is that I may have several washes on top of each other.”

Syrjänen has worked in the patrol as a group leader for eight years and has been a member of the board for six years.

“I would say that the support has been sufficient. Maybe sometimes I should have asked for help myself.”

The Syrjæs flag union has a habit of calling everyone working in the pesti through once a year. During the call, we will assess how the person is coping with their washing and whether they intend to continue next fall.

“I think it is important to stick to the fact that those working in the pesti should have at least opening and closing pesti discussions. Interlude discussions are also a good addition.”

Syrjänen does not remember receiving any kind of pressure from the scouts’ parents. According to him, the pressure received even from the people of Lippukunta is very little.

On the sidelines says that the vast majority of the pesti in his flag council have a pair of pesti, i.e. two are appointed to the same position. It has been perceived as less burdensome.

Many other interviewees also say that the practice of washing couples has reduced the amount of work. However, in the smallest flag municipalities, there is a problem that not even one person can be found to clean up.

All the interviewees agreed that in the patrol one has been able to learn such things that one cannot learn elsewhere. These experiences motivate scouts to stay with the hobby.

“When I joined the patrol, I never expected to be able to do so much. In scouting, you don’t just learn group skills, but life skills,” says Syrjänen.

“The patrol has always been fun, even though there have been burdensome and disgusting things. The forest trips and camps were wonderful and inspiring”, also commented the aforementioned former scout.

“ “The scouts’ parents didn’t always seem to realize that we do this as a volunteer.”

“Small flag council makes it so that there is a lot of pressure to survive and accept the pests”, commented one of the scouts interviewed.

He manages to work in the patrol because it enables children to have a life-changing and great hobby. He has been responsible for the patrol since he was 14 years old.

“When I was leading a group when I was young, I noticed that the scouts’ parents didn’t always seem to understand that we were doing this as a volunteer. Scouting is different from paid clubs or other hobbies.”

As an example, the interviewee narrates a case where there were no adults from the flag union to support the group leaders, so the parents of the group members were asked for help. The wish aroused conflicting thoughts in the parents.

“We hoped that one of the parents would have been present at the meeting in turn, so that things would stay together and no one would run headfirst into the wall,” says the interviewee.

One interviewee did not find the patrol to be burdensome. However, he also says that at the age of 17 he encountered inappropriate communication from the parents of group members. According to the interviewee, some parents were angry that the drive to Pulkkamäki was longer than the usual weekly meeting place.

“Is important, that we talk about well-being and have the courage to say out loud that we can’t take it. Volunteers are the patrol’s biggest asset”, says Niko Tamminen, member of the board of the Finnish Scouts, the central organization of the patrol. He is responsible for the government’s communication and marketing.

“In the fall, we will consider how content in communication and marketing can support well-being.”

Niko Tamminen

Tamminen says that the part of the organization where the washing is done is mainly responsible for well-being. So if a volunteer does, for example, the flag council’s group leader wash, the flag council is responsible for him.

The interviews showed that many volunteers feel that help was available when asked, but they didn’t always realize to ask for it themselves. Is it the volunteer’s responsibility to remember to ask for help, or should it be offered automatically?

“The best thing is when someone asks how you are. It’s good for a volunteer to know the tools and people to ask for help,” says Tamminen.

“It is absolutely important that the person in need has support available. If what you are doing starts to taste like wood, you don’t have to push yourself with all your might and find help for yourself.”

In addition there is a reason to invest in manager maintenance, says Tamminen.

Leader maintenance means a program aimed at leaders of the patrol’s age and relaxation, for example in connection with a camp or at a Flagship event.

In Tamminen’s opinion, small flag municipalities should invest in recruiting young members. When young scouts who are just starting school get involved in the activities and stay there, this bodes well for the future of the banner.

However, according to Tamminen, care must also be taken to ensure that children and adults are involved in an appropriate ratio.

“A bit like teacher training: it doesn’t help that the number of children increases and the number of adults stays the same.”

In addition, in voluntary work, care should be taken that your own well-being is a priority, says Tamminen.

“Patrol is important, but so is the rest of life. Scouts tend to work with a big heart. You have to work all the time so that the volunteers don’t get tired.”