Many big names and many environments that count in the Italian record industry in the career of Patrizio Romano

Big companies remain even when significant parts of their human capital leave. Yet, it makes you wonder what big names would be without people with passion, love and dedication in that workplace? We are talking about a Recording reality important as Warner Music, and in particular the Italian label.

A touching post on Instagram, present on the page of Warner Music Italyreported the loss of Roman PatricianDirector of Catalogue & Strategic Marketing. He is a prominent figure in the Italian music industry, a character through whom many great names in the national music industry have certainly passed. Romano passed away at the age of only 62 after a long battle with an illness. The post reads:

In this moment of great pain, Warner Music gathers around Patrizio’s family, especially his beloved daughter Anna. We remember a colleague who, first and foremost, was a sincere and loyal man, with a boundless passion for music. Today we say goodbye to an extraordinary professional.

You can read in the post on Instagram all the sadness and pain for such a loss, at an age that for many is truly unacceptable. Patrizio Romano, in fact, fought for a long time against a serious illness which hit him hard, even if this, as the message says, “never bent his spirit, always energetic and faithful to himself”.

As reported by ‘Rockol’, the career Romano’s career has been long and successful. He began in 1990 as Product Manager Catalogue & Jazz at EMI Music Italy, then continued at MCA Music Publishing as A&R. In ’97 he became Label Manager of Verve Music Group, then returned to EMI as Director Catalogue Jazz & Classic, where he remained for a decade.

Many big names and many environments that matter in the Italian music industry. He held the role of Label Manager at Ponderosa Music & Arts and between 2013 and 2014 he was Head of Jazz and Classical for Believe Digital, before arriving at Warner Music Italy as Head of Catalogue and Strategic Marketing.

Paul Fresua famous jazz trumpeter, was among the first to remember him on social media: “It was thanks to him that, together with Luca Devito, we learned what it means to manage an independent record label. Patrizio guided that world with passion and competence. He was present in a discreet but essential way”. The musician also wants to remember a specific moment in their relationship, a moving moment for how it is described and for the simplicity that, at times, manages to escape us.