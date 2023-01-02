Without any shadow of a doubt Patricia Rossetti is one of the most loved and popular contestants within the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the famous gieffina has become the author of a sentence that has outraged all viewers of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Patrizia Rossetti displaces everyone al Big Brother VIP. Recently the famous gieffina has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip it was a phrase which she herself pronounced during a chat with the other tenants of the most spied on house in Italy.

While he was talking about one of the voices of the Big Brother VIPthe woman uttered a phrase shock which unleashed the outrage of the web. L’episode it happened during the celebrations on New Year’s Eve 2023. These were the words of the woman who made users and viewers discuss the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini:

There’s a stupefying voice. If I were a man you would be amazed, I swear.

Needless to say, in the course of a few minutes, Rossetti ended up at center of controversy. Many are those who consider his words very serious and questionable. His sentence would have been inappropriate and out of place to the point of remembering the words of Except Venetian. At the time, the latter had been excessive vulgar enough to be disqualified immediately.

In light of this, many viewers are wondering if the authors of the program will take serious measures against the gieffina for his sensational gesture. What will happen next bet of the Big Brother VIP? We just have to find out!