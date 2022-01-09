These days in the house of the Big Brother VIP things have happened that go beyond the game. Katia Ricciarelli, in particular, she was very arrogant and presumptuous towards some other competitors. It would be Lulu Selassié.

The sentences uttered against the girl were considered racist by many and have bumped her sensitivity from all over Italy. Clarissa Selassié and Patrizia Pellegrino also took part in a live Instagram.

Before the airing of the last episode, Patrizia Pellegrino threatened a real riot in the studio and speaking with Selassié’s younger sister, she explained:

Do these users advise us to all stand up and go to the center of the stage, blocking Alfonso Signorini to say something? They want something like that, a particular kind of strike. And let’s do it, it’s not a bad idea. […] They have to do something and I think they will. But if this is not the case, now is the right time to do what they ask us to do live. That is to have the strength to get up and go to the center and say something to Alfonso, if he doesn’t. I can do it, because I’m an actress and when I want, when I think it’s the right time to say something I do it. I also think that you too are angry at the right point to act. You are worse than me, so let’s do it. I’m ready to do it, it’s the right time.

Clarissa instead revealed that she would have left the direct if Katia had not been disqualified: “What happened was lousy. Anyway, followers want some kind of strike from us. I already tell everyone that if suitable measures are not taken for Ricciarelli’s phrases, I will abandon the studio and will no longer be part of the studio, never, never go to the studio again.“.

For the moment there has been only a big scolding of Alfonso Signorini towards the competitors, but no disciplinary measures. Patrizia and Clarissa dissociate themselves from production once again?