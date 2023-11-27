The journalist Patrizia Nettis who died in Fasano is at the center of the investigators’ investigations, above all for her relationships with two men, an entrepreneur and a politician who wanted to give her an exemplary punishment

Investigations into the case continue Patrizia Nettis, deceased in Fasano in the province of Brindisi, in Puglia. Disturbing details emerge about the death of the sports-loving journalist. The investigators, in particular, refer to gods messages exchanged between an entrepreneur and a politician, who would have had romantic ties with her. The two talk about a “exemplary punishment” to give to the woman.

I’m not a vindictive type, on the contrary. But this time he will have an exemplary punishment.

This is one of the messages that an entrepreneur and a politician romantically involved with the woman exchanged in chat 41 year old journalist found dead on June 29th in his home in Fasano, in the province of Brindisi. A message exchange which, in light of the mystery surrounding his death, which occurred after an argument with the two men, in front of the door of his house, takes on disturbing aspects.

The two men exchanged these messages a few hours after the woman’s death. The content of this chat was revealed by the television broadcast Fourth Degree. Program that a friend of the 41-year-old woman also listened to.

That night Patrizia Nettis had argued with the two men with whom he had a romantic relationship. The three had argued not far from her house in Fasano. From the chats it emerges that the two men, an entrepreneur and a politician, knew each other very well.

Patrizia Nettis who died in Fasano: the strange exchange of messages between two men with whom she had argued shortly before

The first message would be from the entrepreneur, under investigation for the crime of incitement to suicide. The chat began shortly after discussing the woman’s house.

Just to tell you that she guaranteed that she didn’t want to know anything about you. He will pay dearly for this. This afternoon she was with me and we were alone… Tonight before seeing you she was on her cell phone with me and probably like this every evening.

The politician then responds by saying that Patrizia was crazy. The woman had had a relationship with the latter, which however ended suddenly. She then started dating the entrepreneur for a month, before returning to the politician.