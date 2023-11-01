He had just finished his work shift and was returning home: Patrizia Miranda lost control of his car

He had just finished his shift and was returning home, Patricia Miranda he lost his life at just 59 years old. She worked as a hospital canteen worker on that dramatic day, at 8.00 pm, she had just finished her shift. She got into the car, ready to go home.

During the journey, while walking along via Pademontana Stella in Palestrina, Patrizia Miranda has lost control of his Chevrolet and crashed into one of the plane trees that line the provincial road. Unfortunately, the impact left the woman no escape. None of the residents heard the braking, but only the sad sirens of the 118.

After hours of agony, Patrizia passed away forever within the walls of the Coniugi Bernardini hospital. Following the road accident, the 59-year-old was transported to code red to the health facility. Health workers had already noted his very serious condition. Throughout the night, the hospital team tried to do everything possible, but the situation soon worsened, until death.

The investigators have opened an investigation file to try to understand how the woman lost control of her vehicle. It was also arrangedautopsy on the body. The examination will be essential to establish the certain cause of death. For now, not even the possibility of a sudden illness is ruled out. The police also acquired footage from surveillance cameras in the area, which they may have filmed the entire road accident.

Patrizia was well and sober, which is why there are three main suspicions: illness, distraction while driving or a risky maneuver by another car, which could have led her to skid and lose control of her car. Only further investigations will be carried out shed light on the truth.

Many mourn Patrizia’s passing, she was very well known and respected. She loved dancing salsa and hanging out with her friends. Leave a beautiful memory in everyone’s hearts.