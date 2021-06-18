The countess revealed the contents of some letters that the caliph sent him when they were together

Patrizia De Blanck we recently saw her at Big Brother Vip where she has always stood out for her sympathy. A woman of great class, in the course of her life she had several famous loves. One of these was with Franco Califano. And it is precisely of Franco Califano that the countess wanted to speak in an interview with the weekly Today revealing the hot background of that love story. “Our bond was not just an adventure as it is believed, but a true love story” – said Patrizia De Blanck, speaking of the singer-songwriter who died in 2013.

Source: Google

“Franco loved me and I too was very into him. What made our bond particularly intriguing was our belonging to different worlds, which attracted and repelled at the same time “ – he confessed.

Patrizia De Blanck then she talks about the first time of the letters that the caliph wrote to her, revealing their content which at times even went beyond a cordial conversation.

Source: Google

“I guess you n ** how you used to sleep and I do not hide from you that I would like to be next to you … It is a beautiful moment and I offer it to you as I would give you myself. Tenderly Franco “ – reads one of the letters testifying to the passion between the two.

But in the end their story was wrecked because he always refused to join her Montecarlo and why he continued to smoke in bed. But a strong bond remained between them. And he adds: “I had other loves, but in no man did I find Franco’s unpredictability, irony and sense of marvel. As if to say that, after having had a lover like him … everything else is boredom “ – he confessed.

Source: Google

And this was not the countess’s only celebrated love. Some time ago he also confessed a flirtation with Alberto Sordi: “He walked me to my room and almost jumped me in the corridor. I didn’t expect such an impetuous approach … He had a very passionate way of kissing “ – I confess.