Patrizia Bonetti allegedly sued L’Isola dei Famosi after the burns reported in the fire test. From the first rumors, the influencer would have requested compensation of one million euros

Patrizia Bonetti seems to be ready to sue L’Isola dei Famosi after the burns sustained during the trial in Honduras. The stay of the influencer within the reality show did not last long because she was forced to return to Italy to undergo accused checks and the right therapies.

In fact, the model was not even able to spend a night on the beach with the other castaways because, during the trial by fire, she reported serious and important burns. The latter remained stationary in front of the flames for about 5 minutes and 51 seconds, proving to be courageous but also not very cautious.

The authors themselves stopped the test, visibly showing concern for Bonetti’s health and for the flames that were too close. The burns reported, however, the influencer had to return to Italy, recalled by her partner worried about her.

To reveal the possible compensation that Patrizia Bonetti would have asked Banijay Italia, as well as production of the reality show, is Alessandro Rosica. His words over the last few hours have also been confirmed by the portal 361 Magazine.

Patrizia Bonetti sues L’Isola dei Famosi: one million euros asked

According to reports Alessandro Rosica, Patrizia would have spent five days in the infirmary in Honduras before returning to Italy. Asking the influencer to come home would have been her partner to kick off the first legal moves.

Alessandro Rosica would thus have stated that: “Following the burns reported on the island, Patrizia and her boyfriend they are ready to sue the TV giant for over a million euros! Initially Patty was ready to return “immediately stopped by her smart boyfriend” who took her first plane and brought her back to Italy precisely for the legal moves “.

“Patty will certainly not have left her mark on the Island. P.er the rest seems to have secured itself on all fronts. they are ready to sue the TV giant for over a million euros “ Rosica ends.

For now neither Patrizia Bonetti nor her boyfriend have confirmed or denied the statements regarding an alleged lawsuit against L’Isola dei Famosi.