Patriots, Vannacci will not be vice president. Le Pen stops his nomination

Roberto Vannacci will no longer be the vice president of the Patriots. The announced nomination of the Lega general has been revoked. The “no” of the National Rally Of The Pen. Already last Monday the head of the French delegation Jean Paul Garraud he had called him “a problem” for his homophobic statements, however it had not been possible to discuss his case during the Patriots meeting because the Lega MEP was arrived late. In the decisive summit between the exponents of the Patriots – reports Il Corriere della Sera – all the delegations except Italy have voted against his nomination. Asked at a press point at European Parliamentthe Lega general responded: “In the Patriots for Europe group there are no problems but only solutions. The group has just formed, it must consolidate. Everything will be fine in the next few days. The group is fluid…”.



No confirmation or denial, therefore, from the person directly concerned. Again Vannacci on Rete4 in the evening he responded like this: “Well, let’s say that there is a discussion going on. The Patriots still have to crystallize. I spoke with Bardellaeverything is in the process of becoming. However, this possible novelty would not change the importance of the League, which is the third force of the group. For me there may also be other roles…”. The appointment, temporary but official, had already arrived shortly after the constitution of the new sovereignist formation. The one that was born in the wake of the will of Viktor OrbánHungarian Prime Minister, and of Faith. And that also includes the Leaguethe Rn, Voice of Santiago Abascalthe Austrian Freedom Party, the Dutch PVV, the Portuguese Chega! and others.