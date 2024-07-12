Patriots, Vannacci attacks Le Pen: tensions in the far-right EU group

THE Patriotsthe newly born far-right group in Europeis already split internally. The appointment of the League general Roberto as vice president Vannacci was stopped by the Rassemblement national of The Pen why is it considered “too close to the Kremlin“. But Vannacci’s reply was not long in coming. “I am not aware – the general thundered to La Repubblica – that the Rassemblement national can express vetoesabove all following a vote already conductedThe election of vice-presidents is occurred unanimouslyso they seem to me to be positions that are certainly in contrast with what was decided during the vote”. “Moreover – Vannacci continues to La Repubblica – I am convinced that as soon as I have the opportunity to meet the MEPs of the Rn we will have the opportunity to understand each other very welleven speaking in French. And I will be able to highlight the reality of things, which is beyond what is represented by left-wing biased newspapers“.

Then Vannacci opens the door to German neo-Nazis joining the Patriots Afd: “These will be decisions to be taken together. In principle I have always been in favour of open dialogue with all. An old battlefield rule says that the enemy of my enemy is my friend“. Vannacci approves the “peace mission” of the Hungarian Prime Minister. “I believe – concludes the general – that the visits of Orban in Kiev, Moscow and Beijing have demonstrated that Europe can still play a role in the search for a peace negotiation between Russia and Ukraine. We are We made a deal with Stalin, why can’t we do the same with Putin? NATO has no real role in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict beyond barking. Stoltenberg“.