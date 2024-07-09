Patriots, Salvini-Meloni clash ahead of Ursula vote. The challenge moves to the EU

The birth of the group of Patriots in Europe with Salvini, Orban And The Pen puts the encore at risk Ursula von der Leyen as president of the EU Commission. The Patriots, in fact, have become the third force in numerical terms in Europe, overtaking the group of conservatives led by Giorgia Melons. And Salvini warns the prime minister in view of the vote. “For us – says the secretary of the League and La Repubblica reports – von der Leyen is unsustainable. I understand that Giorgia thinks like a head of government, but if in the end she votes for her, you’ll see, it could be the end of him“. In the official note, – La Repubblica specifies – it never mentions the government partner, but puts it in the minutes: “We must fight every collusion with socialists, pro-Islamists and pro-Chinese“. The only certainty, for the new group of Patriots chaired by Bardella and who chose General as vice-president Vannacciis that the doors will remain closed for the German Afd Neo-Nazis.

The pro-Putinism of the sovereignist patrol – continues La Repubblica – it irritates anyway the other fragments of the European right. The Czech Prime Minister Peter FialaMeloni’s colleague in ECR, says it straight: “The Patriots serve Russia’s interests. I am a threat“. From Rome, Antonio Tajani (FI): “The patriots group will be irrelevantI am a European patriot. We are far from Le Pen“. Patriots and Ecr they are already dueling for the vice-presidencies of the European Parliament. The Orbanians, who will almost certainly be excluded, are demanding at least one, precisely because they have become the third force. The Melonians would like two, “because the numbers must be considered when forming the groups, on July 4th”. Before the overtaking.