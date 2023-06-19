Patriotas struck first in the B semi-annual final and managed to defeat Llaneros 1-0 in Tunja, to reach the return game with an advantage, which will be played this Friday in Villavicencio.

A goal by José David Barragán, in minute 78, gave victory to those led by Juan David Niño, who finished the semester undefeated at the La Independencia stadium, with a balance of seven wins and five draws.

The boyacense victory goal was preceded by a VAR review for a possible offside of the scorer. Referee Carlos Ortega ended up validating the goal.

Carlos Ortega receives the information from the VAR in the Patriotas vs. rangers. Photo: Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports +

The winner of this 180-minute duel, which will end on Friday in Villavicencio, still does not have a box in A. What is assured is the move to the annual final, in which he will face the winner of the second half of the year.

This is how the two promotions to A are defined

The one who wins that confrontation at the end of the year will be promoted directly and the loser will have to play another double game against the first of the reclassification, adding the points of all the phases of the two semesters.

In case the loser of the final is also the first in that table, they will get the second promotion to A.

Llaneros is the leader of the reclassification, with 45 points, followed by Patriotas, with 41; Strength, with 37; Cúcuta Deportivo, with 36; Cortulua, with 33; Real Cartagena and Deportes Quindío, with 31, and Valledupar, with 27, to count only those who were in the semifinal home runs of the tournament.

If the winner of this semester wins the second tournament again, they will be promoted directly and the second place in the first division will be disputed by the two teams that follow in the accumulated table of the year.

