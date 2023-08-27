Porto Alegre law establishes a commemorative date for January 8, the day of the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília

Minister Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security) said on Saturday (26.Aug.2023) that “Patriot’s Day” is an affront to democracy. The commemorative date was instituted by the Chamber of Porto Alegre (RS) – will be celebrated on January 8, the day of the extremist acts in Brasília.

“Can a law honor a date of perpetration of crimes, such as January 8? Even more associating crimes with patriotism?”, wrote Dino in his profile on X (formerly Twitter). “From the perspective of Constitutional Law, the answer is very clear. The law affronts the principles of morality, the republican form, the representative system and the democratic regime. The expunction of the law is a matter of time”, he completed.

A RMP (Attorney General of the Republic) presented to the stf (Federal Supreme Court) on the night of Friday (25.Aug) an action asking for the unconstitutionality of the measure. the municipal law 13,530/2023 was enacted on August 7 by the mayor of Porto Alegre, Hamilton Sossmeier (PTB), and includes January 8 in the city’s calendar of commemorative dates and awareness.

The request for the suspension of the Law was presented to the STF by the coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-democratic Acts of the PGR, Carlos Frederico Santos. He argued that the legislation presented by councilor Alexandre Bobadra (PL) aims to “the commemoration of the criminal acts that took place on the 8th of January”.

In the initial draft of the project (full – 129KB), the relationship between the commemorative date and extremist acts is not mentioned. However, Bobadra questioned: “Why in Brazil does anyone who considers himself a patriot become a laughing stock?”.

He said that choosing a date to celebrate the “patriot” is important because, currently, “Brazil faces a dangerous process of extinction of what is its patriotism”.

Bobadra had his mandate revoked in the 2nd Instance on August 15, after accusations of abuse of economic power and misuse of the media. There is still recourse to TSE (Superior Electoral Court).