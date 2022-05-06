The last few years have not been easy for the Germany in the complicated world of Formula 1. After the hangover of world championship titles – no less than nine in 14 seasons won by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel between 2000 and 2013 – a period of decline has begun for one of the cradle countries of motorsport. The only embankment was represented by the World Cup won by Nico Rosberg in 2016, beating Lewis Hamilton. However, the immediate retirement of Keke’s son, combined with the declining career of Vettel himself and the ‘confinement’ of Mick Schumacher in a second-tier team, deprived the German fans of a winning point of reference in motorsport.

Sure, there was the hit streak of the Mercedes. Between the two factories of Brackley and Brixworth and Lewis Hamilton’s hegemony, however, the silver arrows never have access to the passion of the German public as ‘Kaiser’ Schumi did. The recent announcement of the Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diesswhich confirmed the entry into F1 of two iconic brands such as Audi And Porsche, however, it opens up new scenarios in a country that is desperately trying to get its own home Grand Prix again.

As had happened when Mercedes returned to the track, which had relied on the Schumacher-Rosberg duo, the two brands of the Volkswagen galaxy would also be thinking of use pilots born in Germany. Clearly a lot will also depend on the type of commitment that the two houses decide to undertake. In fact, it would be one thing to be ‘only’ engineers, as is assumed for the partnership between Red Bull and Porsche, another is to have your own team.

In any case, the same Diess, interviewed by Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, confirmed that the German drivers are actually a topic on the company’s table. “I know of plans for another Grand Prix in Germany – stated VW number one – which should stimulate Formula 1 in the country again. We must accept that this is also a business and that what matters is who brings how much. But I think we can be successful in Germany when it comes to organizing a Formula 1 race. Drivers? Yes, I assume that we will certainly try to employ German drivers in our two teams “Diess confirmed.