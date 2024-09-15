Afghanistan veteran and patriotic singer Stas Yurko died in the North Military District

Performer of military-patriotic songs, 61-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan Stanislav Yurko died in the SVO. About the death of the performer reports Committee on the Affairs of Internationalist Soldiers of the CIS Member States.

The performer served in Kandahar in the 1980s in the 56th Airborne Assault Battalion, where he was awarded the medals “For Courage” and “For Military Merit”.

After the end of hostilities, he became a performer of military-patriotic songs, he participated in festivals and recorded albums. In recent years, Yurko headed a logistics company, was fond of martial arts, and went to the SVO as a volunteer.

The circumstances of the artist’s death have not been disclosed.

Earlier, it became known about the death of Russian actor Yevgeny Shishov, known for his roles in domestic crime series. The artist died at the age of 42 during evacuation to the hospital. In February 2024, Shishov went to the SVO zone as a volunteer, taking the call sign Stalker.