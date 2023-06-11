In an exciting definition, Patriotas de Boyacá qualified this Saturday for the biannual final of the promotion tournament, thanks to their 2-0 victory against Valledupar, at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja.

Those led by Juan David Niño asserted the ‘invisible point’. Although they tied on points with Cúcuta Deportivo, they qualified because they were seeded in home run B.

Mauricio Gómez, in minute 18, and José David Barragán, in minute 60, scored the goals for Patriotas, who benefited from what happened in the game that was played simultaneously at the General Santander stadium.

Patriots, the first classified to the B final. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Cúcuta had reached the last date as leader and depended on himself to qualify. He had to beat Cortuluá. He could not: he tied 2-2 and was left out of the final.

Those led by Bernardo Redín started the game badly: Cortuluá went with everything and generated three goal chances in the first minutes: in the 10th minute he took the lead with a goal from Alexis Castillo Manyoma.

A disputed penalty allowed Cúcuta to tie the game, with a goal by Jonathan Agudelo, at 25, and then, Jefry Zapata scored at 38. With that partial 2-1 they were qualifying.

Luis Matorel, with poor refereeing, failed to sanction a penalty in favor of Cortuluá and then gave him another that the Cúcuta fans discussed, due to a dangerous play by Santiago Guzmán, who raised his leg a lot and hit Castillo Manyoma. Johar Mejía scored in the 72nd minute.

Incredibly, after winning on the first date in Yumbo, Cúcuta lost everything in their stadium, where they could not win any home run game.

Patriotas awaits a rival in the semi-annual final, which will come from the last date of home run A, on Sunday: Llaneros, leader with 10 points, receives Quindío and has the first option: if they win, they qualify. If he doesn’t, he will have to hope that Fortaleza, second with 9, doesn’t defeat Real Cartagena on the road.

SPORTS

