Patriots of Boyacá is back in the first division of Colombian soccer, after winning the grand final of the promotion tournament to Strength.

Patriotas, who won the first leg of the final 3-1, won on aggregate by losing in the second leg, this Tuesday at the Techo stadium in Bogotá, 1-0.

In this way, the Boyacá team ensures its return to A, as champion of the year in the B tournament.

The other spot had already been secured by reclassification Fortalezawhich will also be in the first division in 2024.

Without options, Llaneros was left, which depended on the Fortaleza title to enter to fight with Patriotas for the A spot, but it did not happen.

In the match, Fortaleza won with a goal from Sebastian Navarro 17 minutes into the game.

The last minutes were a lot of drama for Patriotas, because a goal would have meant going to penalties. Despite Fortaleza’s insistence, until the last second, that goal did not come and with the final whistle came the joy of the Boyacá team.

