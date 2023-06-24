Saturday, June 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Patriotas is crowned champion of the promotion tournament and dreams of the A

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Patriotas is crowned champion of the promotion tournament and dreams of the A

Close


Close

patriots vs. rangers

patriots vs. rangers

Photo:

Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +

patriots vs. rangers

A goal in the first leg decided history against Llaneros. In the return game they tied.

See also  César Guzmán, strong voice that shakes the Dimayor: "I am not an opponent, it is character"

Patriots were crowned the champion of the Colombian promotion tournament in the first semester, by beating Llaneros in the final series.

The Boyacá team took advantage of the 1-0 that they achieved in the first leg and in the second leg they reached it with a goalless draw to celebrate at the Bello Horizonte ‘Rey Pelé’ stadium in Villavicencio.

José Barragán, author of the goal in the first leg, ended up being the great hero. Patriotas thus obtains the quota for the final of the weekend year in search of promotion to A.

close to ascent

The return game was very close, with a Llaneros desperately trying to equalize the series, with some good chances, but without effectiveness.

Patriotas defended their advantage and did not despair, they waited for the clock to run and for the 90 minutes, with a lot of defensive order, and they waited for the minutes to run out to celebrate.

“This is a family, we deserve it, I dreamed of the cup,” said the player at the end of the game David Orozco, key in this achievement of the Boyacá team.

See also  Carrera Cup Italy | Vallelunga, Quaresmini aims for the shoulder

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Patriotas #crowned #champion #promotion #tournament #dreams

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Javier is not Pepe’s son! Felicia reveals the real father and Gonzales are devastated

Javier is not Pepe's son! Felicia reveals the real father and Gonzales are devastated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result