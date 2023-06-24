Patriotas is crowned champion of the promotion tournament and dreams of the A

Patriots were crowned the champion of the Colombian promotion tournament in the first semester, by beating Llaneros in the final series.

The Boyacá team took advantage of the 1-0 that they achieved in the first leg and in the second leg they reached it with a goalless draw to celebrate at the Bello Horizonte ‘Rey Pelé’ stadium in Villavicencio.

José Barragán, author of the goal in the first leg, ended up being the great hero. Patriotas thus obtains the quota for the final of the weekend year in search of promotion to A.

close to ascent

The return game was very close, with a Llaneros desperately trying to equalize the series, with some good chances, but without effectiveness.

Patriotas defended their advantage and did not despair, they waited for the clock to run and for the 90 minutes, with a lot of defensive order, and they waited for the minutes to run out to celebrate.

“This is a family, we deserve it, I dreamed of the cup,” said the player at the end of the game David Orozco, key in this achievement of the Boyacá team.



