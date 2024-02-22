🔜 Next match

🏆 League 2024-1

⚽️ Date 8

🆚 Patriots

📆 Saturday February 24

⏱ 8:20pm

🏟 Independence Stadium GO MILLIONAIRES! Ⓜ️🔝 @eticketCOL pic.twitter.com/bXc0NfVhpD — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) February 17, 2024

⏱️ 90' The match ends in El Campín. The next appointment will be on Saturday the 24th in Tunja against Patriotas.

🔵⚪️ MFC 0️⃣ – 1️⃣ AGU 🟡🟡

#TogetherForGreatness pic.twitter.com/uDqatNvaUE — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) February 17, 2024

“The La Equidad players were stopped due to a misapplication of the offside rule because the linesman, wrongly and violating protocol, raised the flag before the play finished. And my player scored the goal. In the same images of the normal transmission without the intention of the VAR, it was seen that my player was in the correct position. A similar situation occurred a few weeks ago in Belgian football in which a replay of a match was ordered due to an error in the VAR procedure in a penalty kick.he commented to the newspaper TIME.

The leader warned that it is time to make decisions against the errors of the judges that have occurred in the championship: “The protocols are an extension of the norm, that's how I interpret it. And under that premise I ask for a repeat of the match. It is time for us to make effective radical decisions against the refereeing errors that we see every day and on all dates in the League. Just see what happened in the match between Envigado and América”.

⚽️ #Sports | The scandal continues: Patriotas will ask for the match against La Equidad to be repeated. ► https://t.co/wzLwoGYRyJ César Guzmán was left with nothing. pic.twitter.com/j7S6FzNKm0 — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) February 20, 2024

Sumercé, this is the eleven that will face the battle at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo. Let's go for glory! ⚽️🚩 Presented by: @GoltySports pic.twitter.com/m1y5flf2LT — Patriotas Boyacá (@Patriotas_Boy) February 18, 2024

Added to them is the return of Daniel Catano to training. The '10' rejoined along with his teammates and is being evaluated in his medical progress to know when they can take him into account. Along with the creative, Juan Carlos 'Sensei' Pereira is the other novelty. The Caragenero is back after his long absence due to injury. The midfielder begins a period of physical reconditioning to be ready for his return to the fields.

Finally, the players who still do not have a return date and those who will not be in the group, at least this season, are: Luis Paredes (no return date), Omar Bertel, Jader Valencia, Samuel Asprilla and Diego Abadiawhile Danovis Banguero He has one week left to start work and be available to the coach again. Alberto Gamero.