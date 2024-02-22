This Saturday, February 24, Millionaires visit to Boyacá Patriots in Independence Stadium for Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2024 Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia.
He Lancer comes from suffering a defeat against Equity in foreign territory for the minimum of Kevin Viveros. Thus, The Liberator He stayed on step 17 with seven units.
On the other hand, the Ambassadors They also succumbed to Golden Eagles for the minimum of Jesus Rivas despite receiving the support of his people in El Campin. He Blue Ballet He is eighth in the table with eleven points.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Saturday, February 24
Where? Tunja, Colombia
Stadium: The independence
Schedule: 8:20 p.m. (COL)
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
The match lost against Equity generated controversy, so the president of the club, Cesar Guzmanwarned that he will ask for a repeat of the commitment, due to an action by the linesman.
“The La Equidad players were stopped due to a misapplication of the offside rule because the linesman, wrongly and violating protocol, raised the flag before the play finished. And my player scored the goal. In the same images of the normal transmission without the intention of the VAR, it was seen that my player was in the correct position. A similar situation occurred a few weeks ago in Belgian football in which a replay of a match was ordered due to an error in the VAR procedure in a penalty kick.he commented to the newspaper TIME.
The leader warned that it is time to make decisions against the errors of the judges that have occurred in the championship: “The protocols are an extension of the norm, that's how I interpret it. And under that premise I ask for a repeat of the match. It is time for us to make effective radical decisions against the refereeing errors that we see every day and on all dates in the League. Just see what happened in the match between Envigado and América”.
Goalie: Juan Valencia
Defenses: Luis Payares, Mateo Rodas, Kevin Angulo, Carlos de las Salas, Santiago Roa Reyes
Midfielders: Fabián Braguero, Juan Díaz, Diego Ruiz
Forwards: Kevin Parra, Gianfranco Peña
Substitutes: Sergio Román, Eric Zapata, Sebastián Moreno, Iván Rivas, Andrés Alarcón, Camilo Charris, Andrés Mosquera
The albos they recover three figures for the match against Patriots. At the beginning of the week the captain Davic Macalister Silvathe scorer Leo Castro and Larry Vasquez They were announced as discharged.
Added to them is the return of Daniel Catano to training. The '10' rejoined along with his teammates and is being evaluated in his medical progress to know when they can take him into account. Along with the creative, Juan Carlos 'Sensei' Pereira is the other novelty. The Caragenero is back after his long absence due to injury. The midfielder begins a period of physical reconditioning to be ready for his return to the fields.
Finally, the players who still do not have a return date and those who will not be in the group, at least this season, are: Luis Paredes (no return date), Omar Bertel, Jader Valencia, Samuel Asprilla and Diego Abadiawhile Danovis Banguero He has one week left to start work and be available to the coach again. Alberto Gamero.
Goalie: Diego Novoa
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andrés Llinas, Delvin Alfonzo, Jorge Arias
Midfielders: Stiven Vega, Daniel Giraldo, Daniel Ruíz
Forwards: Santiago Giordana, Omar Bertel, Jhon Largacha
Substitutes: Ramiro Brochero, Yuber Quiñones, Neyser Villarreal, Camilo Romero, Ricardo Rosales, Oscar Vanegas, Dewar Victoria, Leo Castro, David Macalister
Patriots 0-1 Millionaires
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Patriotas #Boyacá #Millonarios #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply