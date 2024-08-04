#Sincelejo⚽️ Great victory for the Golden Eagles 3-2 against the Patriots of Boyacá at the Arturo Cumplido. Another historic event in the city after having Professional Football of the A #Dimayor . 👍He will rest in the next date, due to the game https://t.co/10HHTi98CD pic.twitter.com/6sWgraA7ws — Sabana Caribe + (@SabanaCaribe) July 31, 2024

SCARLET GOAL🇦🇹👹 America de Cali won today 4-0 at home against Envigado with goals from Rodrigo Abrigo, Jader Quiñones, Cristian Barrios and their captain Adrian Ramos.

Adrian Ramos who today completed his 100th goal with the scarlet shirt.

LET’S GO AMERICA ❤️ 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/OL85J6TxSc — Nicol Urbano (@NicolUrbano26) July 25, 2024

In the team’s last duel, the coach Harold Rivera He was critical of the refereeing performance in this match, and also accused that these errors continue to occur and that nothing happens and that last season the situation was the same.

“I am fighting every three days, football is my life and it hurts me because I work. It hurts me that these things happen and that they steal from us in this way. The players work hard for these things to happen and it cannot be that they put a young referee in a match like this.”he emphasized.

😡 “I CAN’T TAKE IT ANYMORE, I’M TIRED…” Harold Rivera, coach of Patriotas, exploded against the referees.pic.twitter.com/dvF46QS6tu — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) July 31, 2024

#TransferMarket Midfielder Dewar Victoria and forward Ramiro Brochero are new reinforcements for Patriotas de Boyacá, arriving on loan from Millonarios FC #LigaBetPlayDimayor 🇨🇴⚽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/aM2EZ9uBTO — THE FPC CLASSIFIERS (@ClasiquerosFPC) July 5, 2024

The Wick owns the sporting rights of the footballer, but had transferred him to the Athletic Huilawhere he stood out, which is why the scarlet team now made the decision to return to reinforce the squad, this with the endorsement of the coach Jorge ‘Moth’ Silvasince now he will have another alternative in the central defense.

🚨✅ Brayan Medina was registered by América de Cali, as we said a month and a half ago. He also signed a contract extension today until June 2026 ✍🏾 https://t.co/sViYj8rnOJ pic.twitter.com/2SKa3D4aZl — Julian Capera (@JulianCaperaB) August 3, 2024