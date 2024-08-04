The actions of the 2024 Finalization Tournament continue Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia with Matchday 4 when America from Cali visit the Boyaca Patriots in it Independence Stadiumthis Sunday, August 4th.
He Lancer comes from falling 2-3 against Golden Eagles despite the targets of Joao Rodriguez and Christian Martinezwhich means it remains second to last in the table with one unit. On the other hand, The Wick brought forward its match of Matchday 7 against Envigado and beat them 4-0 thanks to Rodrigo Holgado, Jader Quinones, Christian Barrios and Adrian Ramosto place themselves in seventh position with six points.
The last time they faced each other, the scarlet team won thanks to an own goal by Juan Díaz.
When? Sunday, August 4th
Where? Tunja, Colombia
Stadium: The independence
Schedule: 15:30 hours (Colombia)
Channel: Win+ Football
Streaming: Win+ Football
Things have not been easy for the Boyacá team: out of nine possible points, they only have one and are at the top of the relegation table, so winning this match will allow them to take a breath and achieve one of their objectives: to remain in the First Division.
In the team’s last duel, the coach Harold Rivera He was critical of the refereeing performance in this match, and also accused that these errors continue to occur and that nothing happens and that last season the situation was the same.
“I am fighting every three days, football is my life and it hurts me because I work. It hurts me that these things happen and that they steal from us in this way. The players work hard for these things to happen and it cannot be that they put a young referee in a match like this.”he emphasized.
Goalie: John Valencia
Defenses: Matthew Rhodes, Andres Alarcon, Jhomier Guerrero, Carlos de las Salas
Midfielders: Juan Diaz, Dewar Victoria, Carlos Paternina
Forwards: Jhonier Viveros, Flabian Londono, Joao Rodriguez
Substitutes: Cristian Borja, José Daniel García, Camilo Charris, Diego Ruiz, Sergio Román, Fernando Torres
Through its social networks, the American team confirmed the incorporation of Brayan Medinawho returns to the club after what was an outstanding time in the second division, but now will have the opportunity to play in the institution where he was trained and hopes to shine.
The Wick owns the sporting rights of the footballer, but had transferred him to the Athletic Huilawhere he stood out, which is why the scarlet team now made the decision to return to reinforce the squad, this with the endorsement of the coach Jorge ‘Moth’ Silvasince now he will have another alternative in the central defense.
Goalie: Joel Graterol
Defenses: Daniel Bocanegra, Andres Mosquera, Edwin Velasco, Yerson Candelo
Midfielders: Eder Balanta, Harold Rivera, Jader Quiñones
Forwards: Rodrigo Holgado, Duvan Vergara, Cristian Barrios
Substitutes: Ever Valencia, Josen Escobar, Franco Leys, Luis Gomez, Adrian Ramos, Jorge Soto, Nilson Castrillon, Brayan Medina
Boyaca Patriots 0-1 America de Cali
