Friday, February 11, 2022
Patriotas announces Arturo Boyacá as their new coach

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in Sports
Patriots of Boyacá

Patriots of Boyacá

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The club gave a rudder to get out of the bad sporting moment.

Patriotas de Boyacá, who dispensed with coach Juan David Niño, who did not have good results at the start of the 2022 round, has already named his new coach.

(You may be interested: James Rodríguez and Falcao talk about their alleged fight in Colombia)

This is Arturo Boyacá, an experienced 64-year-old Colombian coach who had not directed for a long time. His last club was La Equidad, in 2017.

In a statement, the boyacense team confirmed the hiring of the new DT. Hugo Mejía will be his technical assistant and Leonardo Mancera, the physical trainer.

SPORTS

