Patriotas announces Arturo Boyacá as their new coach

Patriots of Boyacá
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
The club gave a rudder to get out of the bad sporting moment.
February 10, 2022, 12:59 PM
Patriotas de Boyacá, who dispensed with coach Juan David Niño, who did not have good results at the start of the 2022 round, has already named his new coach.
This is Arturo Boyacá, an experienced 64-year-old Colombian coach who had not directed for a long time. His last club was La Equidad, in 2017.
In a statement, the boyacense team confirmed the hiring of the new DT. Hugo Mejía will be his technical assistant and Leonardo Mancera, the physical trainer.
📝 Official Statement:
We welcome the new members of our coaching staff. Professors Arturo Boyacá and Leonardo Mancera. We wish you success in your work. pic.twitter.com/iGpxVxevFg
– Patriotas Boyacá SA (@patriotasboySA) February 10, 2022
SPORTS
February 10, 2022, 12:59 PM
