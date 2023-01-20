Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

In Ramstein, arms deliveries to Ukraine are debated. The Patriot system will play a role in this. But how effective is it really? A military expert explains.

Kyiv – Attacks from the air are one of the biggest problems faced by the Ukraine faced in the fight against Russia. Allies from the west, like Germany, the Netherlands or the USA are therefore considering deliveries of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. The US has already started training soldiers from Ukraine on the systems. Probably the biggest point at the donor conference in Ramstein should be the deliveries of battle tanks. There, defense ministers from around 50 countries discuss which weapons will ultimately be delivered.

But can the PatriotSystem really a protection against Iranian kamikaze drones and bring other attacks? We got an assessment from military expert Andy Milburn.

Mr. Milburn, can the Patriot systems currently under discussion provide adequate protection for Ukraine?

Let me answer that question with a military anecdote from World War II. In May 1941, nine British Fairy Swordfish powered aircraft attacked and severely damaged the Bismarck. How did these outdated aircraft manage to circumvent the Bismarck’s (then) state-of-the-art fire control system?

Well, precisely for that reason, because the system was too modern. It was simply not programmed to hit low-flying, slow-moving aircraft. The shells used penetrated the biplane’s canvas wings and flew on without exploding.

Nice anecdote, but how does that relate to today’s Patriot systems?

The Patriot systems have a very similar problem. They are not designed to effectively combat low-speed drones or cruise missiles.

Ukraine war: Is the discussion about air defense systems lagging behind the war?

Do you have a recent example of this?

But of course, in 2019, Iranian drones caused extensive damage to the Aramaco oil facility in Saudi Arabia. This facility was protected by such a Patriot system. As you know, sets Russia also imported kamikaze drones from Iran. In my opinion, the Patriot system does not offer sufficient protection against these.

So the Patriot system does not provide adequate protection for Ukraine?

You can’t say it like that. The Patriot system does a great job in defending against ballistic missiles. At the beginning of the war, Russia increasingly attacked with Iskander missiles, for which the Patriot systems would have been the perfect tool. But now Iskander inventories are low and the Russians have used cruise missiles and drones in their recent attacks. The Patriot system cannot adequately intercept these attacks, as shown by the previous example from Saudi Arabia.

Military expert Andy Milburn Andy Milburn served in the US Marines for 31 years. He spent the last ten years of his service in the Special Operations Command. He has commanded the Joint Special Operations Task Force in Iraq since 2016 and became Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Command Center. This command was responsible for all special operations in the Middle East, primarily targeting the Islamic State. Since retiring from the Army in 2019, Milburn has served as a military affairs consultant with a focus on special operations. Today he is Head of the Mozart group and trains recruits in Ukraine.

(Interview: Lucas Maier)