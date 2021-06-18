HISTORICAL RECORD – Patrik Schik #CZE he has just scored (from 49 meters) the goal with a farthest shot in ALL the history of the Eurocup. Surpasses (by far) the previous record that Gordillo had #ESP that marked Denmark in 1988 with a shot from 34 m.#ad @vivo_espana

– MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) June 14, 2021