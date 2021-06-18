The Czech Republic took the lead in its commitment corresponding to matchday 2 of Group D by scoring it via penalty by Patrik schick to Croatia, the forward of Bayer Leverkusen he did not forgive and executed in a phenomenal way the charge from the penalty spot.
That way, Schick, has now scored the first goal of the match in each of the Czech Republic’s last three international matches and has now scored four touchdowns in his last three matches.
With this, for the moment he is placed as the top scorer of the tournament with three annotations in two matches of Euro 2020 by scoring a double on the first day against Scotland.
In addition, the international goal was number 14 for him and the ninth of the last 12 for his country. The celebration was identical to his second goal against Scotland, the same place, the same corner of the stadium.
It should be noted that the Czech striker is being the sensation of Euro 2020, after in the first match against the Scots he scored a goal from almost 50 meters (49.7) away and became the longest goal in a European Championship o the World Cup since 1980.
