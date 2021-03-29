Patrik Laine | Five arguments about Patrik Laine – Can you say that Jarmo Kekäläinen made a big mistake?

There is a lot of talk about the undertone of Columbus Bluejackets striker Patrik Laine. Aamulehti’s sports news manager Pekka Aalto answers the hottest allegations.

NHL star of Tampere Patrik Laine live in awkward times. No goals are scored and the team plows.

Laine have scored only one goal in the last 16 matches. When the team lost twice to Detroit over the weekend, Laine missed points, recorded a power reading of -4 and fired only once.

There has been enough talk around the wave for five years now, but now the tone is very negative. Wave’s abilities are questioned and many consider the transfer to Columbus a bad mistake. He himself has been very upset.

In the following, we respond to five arguments about Wave.

Laine will become the leading striker in the NHL!

“Does not come. These fantasies are worth forgetting. The wave loses too much struggle and especially racket battles, does not properly protect the puck and scorches the finish. The journey to become a leading power striker is too long. Laine can and must develop in these areas. He has size and character too, but the man’s greatest strengths are elsewhere. It pays to move your career forward. ”

Laine can’t defend!

“At least in part, a lie. Contrary to many people’s beliefs, Laine is quite a Conscientious Player. He implements the coaching instructions. A Tampere resident must also play with a tougher racket at his own end and take advantage of his dimension. Laine’s good Game Intelligence helps to defend. ”

Laine needs better chain mates in Columbus!

“True. Laine is hardly able to create places for herself. He needs chain mates who are able to beat the puck, keep the game equipment in the attack area, and find Laine in his favorite places. Such friends have not yet been found alongside him, and may not be found in the current group. In Winnipeg, it was seen that Laine is forging a result next to quality players. He is not only a goal scorer but also knows how to pass. This skill has not been used in Columbus either. ”

Columbus plays Wave wrong!

“Partly true. Playing time and superiority have been at a sufficient level for profit. On the other hand, attempts have been made to compress him into a mold that is too tight. Head coach John Tortorellan should understand the characteristics of Laine as a player. Laine is good in counterattacks and he should sometimes get a tip for quick starts even with little risk. The chain rally played by the Yankee pilot does not help Laine either. ”

The acquisition of the loan was a mistake from Jarmo Kekäläinen!

“That’s what it looks like now. Considering Columbus ’style of play, lineup, and Laine features, then the equation has been awkward as expected. The advent of the wave hasn’t even gotten the team’s superiority in flight. The final position is not worth nailing yet. If Columbus learns to use Laine better, which is a little hard to believe from today’s coaching, it is possible to get a Tampere-based business unit that the group needs. The wave could also be accelerated by acquiring a high-quality center for him. Easier said than done. After two losses in Detroit, Kekäläinen is forced to think about Tortorella’s kicks. It could also be the key to Laine’s spiritual lock. ”