Patrick Zaki will not be Fabio Fazio’s guest in the first episode of the new season of ‘Che Tempo che fa’, scheduled for Sunday 15 October on Nove. The presence of the Egyptian student had been announced in recent days. Now, however, there is a change of plan, as Discovery confirmed after Fazio’s words to ‘Corriere della Sera’ he stated that “given the events, we have changed the episode. We will host Zaki as soon as possible”.

Zaki ended up at the center of controversy because, after the Hamas attack on Israel, among the various posts he published he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “a serial killer”. Many users have stigmatized his attitude, highlighting the absence – in their opinion – of an explicit condemnation of Hamas’s action. Yesterday Zaki returned to the topic to clarify that “in the Israel-Palestine conflict no one can be considered pro-Hamas if they support Palestine. I am not with Hamas”.

“It would seem that taking the position of defending Palestinian civilians will put you in a problematic situation, especially since all the international media is pro-Israel and does not talk about the grave human crisis on the other side. My priority will always be lives of civilians, I will always condemn any violence against civilians around the world, but in doing so I will always stand with the weak and against fascism and occupation,” Zaki wrote, stating that “the government’s racist and colonizing policies of Netanyahu constitute the root of the seemingly perpetual state of war in which we now find ourselves, resulting in the tragic loss of thousands of civilian lives, including innocent women and children… On the contrary, I firmly support the right of the Palestinian people to resist and defend themselves, detaching this defense from the conservative and obscurantist religious policies of Hamas”.

“Judging current events in Palestine without taking into account the long history of the Palestinian question and its roots, without placing them in a historical context – he concluded – is equivalent to a distorted and partial vision of reality”.