Patrick Zaki turns 30 today. It is the second birthday in prison for the Egyptian student of the Alma Mater University of Bologna, since February last year locked up in a cell in Egypt without trial.





“Today Patrick Zaki turns thirty. In his cell. We ask the government to apply the unanimous recommendation of Parliament and give him citizenship” writes on Twitter the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta.

“Today this boy, Patrick Zaki, who loved Italy and studied in Bologna, will spend his thirtieth birthday in Egyptian prisons, among other things in full Covid emergency” recalls the president of the European Parliament David Sassoli with a post on Facebook, attaching a photo of the Egyptian student in court. “He has been in prison since February 7, 2020, but Zaki has done nothing, he has not committed any crime. His detention is a shame for all those who believe in human values ​​and fundamental rights of the person” adds Sassoli. Which concludes: ‘”Best wishes, Patrick: we will never leave you alone”.