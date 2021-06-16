Genoa – Patrick Zaki turns 30 today. The Egyptian researcher, a student of the “Alma Mater” University of Bologna, was arrested on 7 February 2020 in Cairo on charges of subversive propaganda on the internet. A catch that has become a judicial ordeal, a detention that has been renewed for almost 18 months and can be renewed up to a maximum of 24. For Zaki it is second birthday in Tora al-Balad prison, the penitentiary on the southern outskirts of Cairo. Zaki’s birthday was celebrated above all in Bologna, the city that adopted the researcher and his cause. From the mayor Merola to Gianni Morandi passing through Luca Carboni and Marco Di Vaio, all the most representative characters of the city wanted to make their closeness felt almost a year and a half after their arrest.

The imprisonment

7 February 2020 Patrick Zaki was arrested at the airport in Cairo, Egypt, on charges of “subversive propaganda and incitement to terrorism”, a penalty that in Egypt can reach up to 25 years in prison. After the arrest he was interrogated and taken to prison and so far the judges, at each hearing, have renewed the pre-trial detention for fifteen or forty-five days. The extensions to the detention could go up to a maximum of two years but the fear is that other accusations could weigh, above all that of “attempt to overthrow the regime” with the risk of life imprisonment or referral to military justice. The detention of the researcher was justified by the publication of some posts from a social account that Zaki’s lawyers have repeatedly defined as fake. Two weeks ago the judges renewed Zaki’s detention for another 45 days while Amnesty International blames Egypt of “judicial fury”.

The health conditions

Over the past few weeks Zaki’s family has raised the alarm about Patrick’s health condition. “He often had to sleep on the floor. He cannot access the specialized care he would need and he has not even obtained the Covid vaccine. Given his asthmatic condition, this is a detail that worries us a lot,” explained sister Marise. Last April, Zaki’s girlfriend was able to visit Patrick inside the Tora prison. Patrick gave her the book “100 years of solitude” with inside written in Italian: “Still resisting, thanks to everyone for the support”.